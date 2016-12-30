Tuberculosis confirmed at SC middle school

ROCK HILL, S.C.  – A message posted on Castle Heights Middle School’s website states that a case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at the school.

We were contacted on Thursday, December 22, that there is a possible case of TB at Castle Heights. A letter was e-mailed to CHMS families with addtional information, guidance, and a phone number to DHEC if you have questions. A link to the letter is available here.

**UPDATE Dec. 29** The suspected TB case has been confirmed. This new letter provides an overview of what the next steps will in DHEC’s active and on-going investigation

The school provided a letter that explained DHEC’s investigation.

