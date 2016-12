MYRTLE BEACH – Purdue commitment Nojel Eastern scored 24 points to go with 13 rebounds as Evanston Township (Ill.) beat Pace (Ga.) 57-44 to reach the Beach Ball Classic title game.

The Wildkits play Imhotep (Pa.) in for the championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Panthers beat Dillard (Fla.) 80-52 to advance.