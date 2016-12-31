Downtown Florence restaurants prepare for New Year’s Eve celebration

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – If you are still looking for a way to bring in the New Year, several restaurants in Downtown Florence are having New Year’s events. Downtown Florence hopes to offer a one stop destination for all of your New Year’s Eve party plans.

General Manager Cooper Thomas says the biggest change this year is the growth of Downtown Florence

Thomas explained, “It’s just great to see more and more businesses pop up. It really is,”

“The whole idea is to build an entire downtown where people can come eat, shop and do all of those things that they do at other cities, ” he adds.

Victors will offer a New Year’s dinner package with champagne toast or live music and champagne toast.

The goal provides people in Florence with a fun place to go without leaving the city.

Thomas said, “We’re just trying to keep it local and make sure that people have a good time.”

The Bistro hopes to keep you warm inside this year. Last year’s rainy cold weather inspired the change.

“We decided since we have the ability to be indoors and we have enough space to be indoors, we wanted to utilize that,” Thomas adds.

Just around the corner, Wholly Smokin, Dolce Vita, and the Library are also offering New Year’s Eve package deals.

One of the package deals includes transportation to and from Downtown Florence.

“We want to make sure everybody stays safe but we want everybody to have a good time as well, “said Amanda Raber with Wholly Smokin’.

“It’s bringing people to the downtown area, that we have spent so much time revitalizing. I just hope that people come out and have a good time,” Raber adds.

The City Of Florence Police say they want residents to enjoy their New Year’s Festivities they will have increased patrol officers in areas like Downtown Florence that will host events. The police will be vigilant of Dui’s—and urge you find a designated diver.

For information on taxis call:

Ace Taxi (843) 665-0028

Bland’s Taxi Cab (843) 661-6323

AA Taxi (843) 646-9910