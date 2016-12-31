Florence police search for armed robbery suspect

Source: Florence Police Department
Source: Florence Police Department

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Florence police department is asking the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence Police Department, the suspect robbed someone at gunpoint in the South Park shopping center parking lot in the 1500 block of South Irby St in Florence Wednesday evening.

The robbery happened between 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday evening.

If you recognize the suspect in these pictures you are asked to call the Florence Police Department.

