Man accused of killing Charlotte woman arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Police arrested the man accused of killing a Charlotte woman and then putting her body in the trunk of a car In Myrtle Beach Friday evening.

Humberto Alvarez Mendoza was arrested Friday in Myrtle Beach on charges of being a fugitive from the state of North Carolina. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued an arrest warrant earlier this week for the murder of Nia Hantzopoulos.

Hantzopoulos was reported missing Dec. 17 when she didn’t return home. Authorities found Hantzopoulos’ body after they found her Toyota Avalon at a popular shopping center in Ballantyne on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, officers were conducting a search warrant at 510 28th Ave. N when they located Mendoza.

Police went inside the apartment, officers found Mendoza in the back bedroom. Once officers confirmed he was wanted in Mecklenburg County, NC he was taken to the Myrtle Beach detention center.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police Department, Mendoza had a bond hearing Saturday morning and was denied bond.

