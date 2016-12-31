StormTracker13 Saturday Forecast

Cool weather stays through the start of the weekend, but not the sunshine! Rain is returning to the eastern Carolinas. The high pressure will be moving east today and settle offshore, but moisture will be returning from the south ahead of a developing system. Today will start out cold and sunny, but clouds will be increasing during the day and highs will rise to the upper 50’s. Showers could start early tomorrow morning. Chances for showers increase throughout New Years Day and temperatures will warm up too! We’ll go from upper 50’s today to low 60s on New Years Day. Rain chances will increase even more overnight Sunday into Monday. It will be very warm to start next week, and unsettled weather will continue with rain chances for at least the first half of the week and a temperature roller coaster.

Today, increasing clouds, cool. Highs 55-58.

Tonight, cloudy and chilly. Lows 42-44 inland, 46-47 beaches.

New Years Day, on and off rain, warmer. Highs 57-62.