Police arrest man for punching someone in the face at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after punching a man in the face Saturday night at Broadway at the Beach.

According to the police report, a security guard at Crocodile Rocks said the man punched another man in the face while in the bathroom.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Ryan Jon Strickland, 37, around 10:30 p.m. and charged with assault and second-degree assault and battery.

Strickland confronted the man after he said he was making rude comments about his wife. Strickland punched the man in the face after following him into the bathroom where he made another comment.

The victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.