Conway police release photos of suspect in ATM fraud case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in connection with an ATM fraud case.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers opened an investigation into an incident that happened at the BB&T Bank ATM on Highway 501 in Conway on Dec. 21 but photographs of the suspect were not released until Monday, Jan. 2.

Small says the suspect used a fraudulent card at the ATM to make a withdrawal on Dec. 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843)- 248- 1790.