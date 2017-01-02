Darlington County Councilman Joyce Thomas Sworn In

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County Council member Joyce Thomas was sworn into office Sunday by Senator Gerald Malloy of District 29.

Thomas won the June election against incumbent Wilhelmina Johnson. Thomas has a lengthy public service record she served on the Darlington County Board of Education, the Emergency Medical Commission and the County Commission. Thomas says she is excited to be a part of Darlington County and to better serve the people.

Joyce Thomas, Darlington County Council District 3 seat said, “I’d like to bring cohesiveness, more cohesiveness to the group and working with everybody so we can get together and get things done.”

“Being a resident of Darlington County. Born and raised here. This is where my duties lie, right here with my own people,” Thomas adds.

Thomas hopes to focus on economic development and directory of county personnel. Senator Malloy says Thomas will be an asset to the Darlington County Council.

Senator Malloy said, “She’s going to bring a wealth of experience with the time that she’s had here as a citizen, mother, elected with the school board before and now elected to the county council.”

Senator Malloy says she will serve the people in the best way she can.