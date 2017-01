MARION, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Marion County.

Realtime Traffic information from the SC Highway Patrol says the fatal collision was reported at 5:48 p.m. Monday evening at Schofield Road and US 76 West.

Officials have not yet released what led to the crash or how many victims are involved.

Count on News13 and wbtw.com to bring you the latest in this developing story as details become available.