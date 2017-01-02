Injuries reported in I-95 crash involving car and 18-wheeler

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Monday morning on I-95.

SCHP reported the crash around 9:11 a.m. on the southbound lanes on I-95 near mile marker 159.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the SC Highway Patrol says the incident involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle. Southern says both cars were headed south when the passenger car allegedly sideswiped the 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler to go off the right side of the road and the passenger car run off the left side of the road.

Minor injuries were reported, but officials are unsure about the number of victims.

Traffic was delayed for nearly two hours as crews worked to get the 18-wheeler off of the interstate.