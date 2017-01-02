Loris Fire Department improves ISO rating

LORIS, SC – The Loris Fire Department has improved its ISO rating after the completion of their recent Public Protection Classification (PPC) survey. Insurance Services Organization (ISO) completed its analysis of the structural fire suppression delivery system provided in our jurisdiction and moved the ISO rating from a Class 4 to a Class 3. The survey evaluates all aspects of the department’s fire rescue services, as well as the water supply services provided locally, on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being the highest.

Effective April 1, 2017, the Loris Fire Department will be reclassified to the improved ISO Class 3 status. This classification will be for residents living within the LFD jurisdiction inside the City of Loris and its contracted district in Unincorporated Horry County.

ISO’s Public Protection Classification Program (PPC) plays an important role in the underwriting process at insurance companies. In fact, most U.S. insurers use PPC information as part of their decision-making when deciding what business to write, coverages to offer or prices to change for personal or commercial property insurance. By achieving a lower ISO classification, residents and business owners could see a saving on their insurance.