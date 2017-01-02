Meet the first baby born in Florence of 2017

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The first baby of 2017 was born in Florence at 2:09 Sunday morning. Baby Noah Silva was a surprise. Born at 31 weeks about 6 weeks before full term, baby Silva is doing well and breathing on his own at the McLeod Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Leydi Silva, Mom of Florence New Year’s Baby said, “This is the 1st time that I’ve seen him… He’s precious… He’s mine.”

“We’re pretty excited that he is here. But we want him to be out of the incubator soon,” Silva adds.

Another baby was born on New Year’s day at the Carolinas Hospital at 1:30 pm.

The family was transported from Conway to McLeod in Florence because baby Noah needed care from NICU nurses.

Nurses say they are prepared to help NICU babies in our area grow.

Audrey Elliot, McLeod NICU Nurse said, “It’s so nice for our local people because if we didn’t exist they would have to go to Charleston or Columbia to get the same care. So, it is wonderful that we are here.”

McLeod is currently fundraising to purchase new monitors for the NICU.