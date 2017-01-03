2016 another dangerous year on South Carolina roads

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Even with a slight decrease from the previous year, 2016 was the second-deadliest year on South Carolina roads since 2007.

The State Department of Public Safety says 975 people died on state roads last year, compared to 979 in 2015.

There may be a number of reasons why the past two years have been so significantly more dangerous on state roads, including more distracted drivers.

For example, 2014 saw 823 people die on state roads and 2013 had 767 fatalities.

Our part of South Carolina, however, went against the statewide trend. At least for 2016.While overall fatalities statewide were about the same last year (but up 18.5% over 2014 and up 27.1% from 2013), they were down 6.1% in the Pee Dee and down 24.2% in Horry and Georgetown Counties.

For the full report, click here.