DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A 4-year-old boy was attacked by a pit bull Monday night at a home on West Washington Street in the Jacksonville area of Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

Chief Lane says the injuries required surgery, but the young boy is back home recovering Tuesday morning.

The dog did not belong to the family of the boy attacked, according to Chief Lane, and animal control officers are still searching for the dog.

It is not known at this time to whom the dog belongs.