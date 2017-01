ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – A 20-year-old Andrews man was killed in a car crash involving a tractor trailer Tuesday afternoon.

Georgetown Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway says Jose W. Santos, 20, of Andrews, was killed when the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving crossed the center line crashing head on into an 18-wheeler. Santos died from multiple body trauma, according to Ridgeway.

The crash happened off Highway 41 and is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.