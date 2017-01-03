Deputies investigate Georgetown County shooting

shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured at least one person Monday morning.

Lt. Michael Nelson, Public Information Officer, says deputies responded to 436 Riverview Drive around 4:30 a.m. Monday after reports of shots being fired in the area.Witnesses on scene told deputies they heard numerous gunshots and saw multiple vehicles quickly leaving the parking lot.

A witness told deputies that one person had been shot in the leg and was taken by a bystander to Tidelands Memorial Hospital in Georgetown.

 

The sheriff’s office has not released a possible suspect description or suspect vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-436-6049, or text GCSOTIP, followed by your message, to 274637.

