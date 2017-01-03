Instructor explains basics of Tai Chi

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dawud Hasan joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about Tai Chi. Hasan first learned about Tai Chi when he was in Asia fighting in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Marine.

Hasan explained some of the basics of how the Tai Chi movements can reduce stress and help with joints and cardiovascular health. Watch the video to learn more.

Hasan also teaches a class organized through the Chapin Library in Myrtle Beach. A new class will begin in February. Call 843-918-1275 or watch for updates on the class at www.chapinlibrary.org.