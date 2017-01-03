Man arrested after shooting at Myrtle Beach bar, charged with attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Horry County police arrested a Myrtle Beach man for shooting at a car in a bar parking lot.

Horry County police say Jermaine Horsley, 38, went up to a vehicle at the Sun Up bar in Myrtle Beach on September 23.

Two people were inside. They say the suspect started to bang on their car with a handgun.

The two people inside started to drive out of the parking lot, and they say the suspect fired at the vehicle and hit the front passenger door.

Police arrested Horsley for Attempted Murder.