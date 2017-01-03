Pizza order leads Myrtle Beach police to robbery suspects

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police arrested two suspects after a strong-armed investigation at The Sea Mist Motel, Monday evening.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, an officer responded to the Sea Mist Motel on 14th Ave. South after a woman said she was robbed. The woman told police that she was getting on the elevator when the suspect grabbed her purse and tried to run. The victim resisted causing them to fall to the ground where the victim’s purse fell open. The suspect grabbed the woman’s wallet and took off with another man.

Crosby says that while investigating the robbery, the suspects tried to use one of the stolen credit cards to order pizza. Officers arrived at the restaurant and waited for the suspects to pick up their pizza. Officers identified and arrested Kevin Wilson, 21, and Anoneyo Fulton, 27, for strong-armed robbery. Fulton was also charged with obtaining goods under false pretenses, FTC fraud, and possession of heroin. Wilson faces an additional charged of resisting arrest.

Lt. Joey Crosby says the following additional arrests were made in the robbery investigation:

Lakayle Olympia Miller – FTC Theft, 2 counts of FTC fraud and possession of heroin.

Raheem Joseph Mccrae – FTC fraud, obtaining goods under false pretenses and resisting arrest

Shabazz Ramoe Scott – possession of stolen property and possession of heroin.