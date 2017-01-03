Robeson County man charged with firing shots into home with children inside

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – One Robeson County family had a scary end to their new year.

Fairmont Police arrested 24-year-old Jonathan McCree after they say he fired shots into a home with children inside Friday afternoon. McCree is charged with felony conspiracy, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

Neighbors in the area said what happened Friday afternoon is something that unfortunately is not uncommon.

“One of the neighbors came down and shot up another neighbor’s house,” recalled Leland Dunbar.

Dunbar said he sees pretty much everything from his porch on Market Street.

“I’m just a regular old Joe,” he claimed. “Sittin’ on his porch trying to enjoy life.”

That’s why he wasn’t surprised when his neighbor’s home was riddled with bullets Friday afternoon.

“There’s no jobs, there’s no nothing around here,” Dunbar said. “That’s why these kids are doing what they do.”

Police said the man charged with Friday’s shooting was out of jail on bond on an accessory to first-degree murder charge.

“Everybody in the neighborhood knows who’s doing this and who’s doing that and the police won’t do anything,” Dunbar explained. “It just seems like they don’t do anything.”

News 13 spoke with the woman whose home was shot into Friday afternoon, but neither she nor her family wanted to be interviewed on camera. They did tell us that they feel the police are stretched too thin in an already tough neighborhood. Dunbar said he rarely sees the police on his street unless something goes wrong.

“Once in a while you may see them cruise through but other than that,” he shook his head. “Unless they hear gunfire, then they’re right there on the spot.”

The family also said kids in Fairmont don’t have enough to do to keep them out of trouble, something Dunbar had his own ideas about.

“You know, basketball, football, anything, a rec center!” Dunbar lamented. “That would keep a majority of these kids and young people in check.But now they have nothing to do and no jobs, so they’re out here robbing selling drugs and stealing and you know, doing what they do.”