StormTracker 13 Tuesday Forecast

Rain chances will continue through today, but it will stay warm. A storm system will move across the Carolinas on today, continuing our rain chances, there may even be a few thunderstorms. The storm will move away tonight, and it will stay warm through Wednesday. A strong cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing much colder weather for the second half of the week and into the weekend. There is potential for a storm system by the end of the week, and a chance for precipitation on Friday or Saturday. It will stay cold into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with periods of rain. Highs 72-74.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 52-54 inland, 56 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 65-69.