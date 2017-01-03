Upcoming McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit visits

FLORENCE, SC – For nine years, the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit has made an impact on the lives of women across Northeastern South Carolina, screening more than 18,400 women and detecting a total of 76 cases of breast cancer in nine counties throughout the region.

The McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit has announced upcoming visits in the area that are open to the public:

Advantage Health and Wellness Center (507 West Palmetto Street, Florence),

Monday, January 9; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wal-Mart Care Clinic (230 North Beltline Drive, Florence),

Tuesday, January 17; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 17; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. McLeod Family Medicine Johnsonville (355 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville),

Thursdays; January 19, February 16, and March 16; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursdays; January 19, February 16, and March 16; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. McLeod Home Health (300 South Dargan Street, Florence),

Tuesday, January 31; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. McBee High School (264 East Pine Avenue, McBee),

Thursday, February 2; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 2; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. McLeod Family Medicine Timmonsville (755 E. Smith Street, Timmonsville),

Tuesdays; February 7 and March 7; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pate Medical Associates (116 Hospital Square, Bishopville),

Tuesday, February 21; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 21; 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Talbots of Florence (2150 Evans Street, Florence),

Wednesday, February 22; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

South Florence High School (3200 South Irby Street, Florence),

Thursday, March 2; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 2; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Carver Elementary School (515 North Cashua Drive, Florence),

Friday, March 10; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina. Studies show that early detection increases treatment options and survival rates are better than 95 percent. The best tool in early detection is the mammogram, which can identify breast abnormalities before they can be felt.

-This information is from a Press Release.