Woman arrested in deadly hit & run crash in Horry County

WBTW News Staff Published:
Horatio Johnson, photo via Facebook and Brandon Marie Zunac, photo from J Reuben Long Detention Center
Horatio Johnson, photo via Facebook and Brandon Marie Zunac, photo from J Reuben Long Detention Center

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has made an arrest in the deadly pedestrian hit and run in Horry County from December.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday, December 2 when a man was hit by a car at the intersection of Highways 9 and 57 near Gore Road.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, Brandon Marie Zunac, 34, of Longs, is charged with failure to give information and render aid and hit and run involving death.

Zunac was booked into J Reuben Dec 30, and was released the following day on $5,000 bond, according to online booking records.

The victim from that crash was 47-year-old Horatio R. Johnson Jr.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s