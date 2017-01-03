Woman arrested in deadly hit & run crash in Horry County

Related Coverage SCHP needs public’s help in deadly Horry County hit and run case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has made an arrest in the deadly pedestrian hit and run in Horry County from December.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday, December 2 when a man was hit by a car at the intersection of Highways 9 and 57 near Gore Road.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins, Brandon Marie Zunac, 34, of Longs, is charged with failure to give information and render aid and hit and run involving death.

Zunac was booked into J Reuben Dec 30, and was released the following day on $5,000 bond, according to online booking records.

The victim from that crash was 47-year-old Horatio R. Johnson Jr.