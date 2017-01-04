Fairmont bank robbed again, police look for the suspected robber

FAIRMONT, NC – The Fairmont Police Dept is investigating a bank robbery at the Lumbee Guarantee Bank. Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards says this is the second bank robbery at this location in three weeks.

Chief Edwards says the robbery happened Tuesday around 3:30pm. Edwards says the man entered the bank, showed a weapon, and left with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber left on foot towards the rear of the bank.

The Fairmont Police Department currently has warrants on file for the arrest of Lynn Dale Sanders, 35 years old, of Fairmont.

If anyone has any information about this case or where Sanders is located, you’re asked to contact the Fairmont Police Dept at 910-628-9766.