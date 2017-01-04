First Saturday glassblowing demonstrations is January 7 in Conway

CONWAY, SC – What is glass made of? How hot is the glass? How do you get the color in glass? If you are curious and want a family activity that is both fun and educational, this is a free event you’ll enjoy!

Conway Glass invites visitors for Glass Blowing Demos in the studio at 708 12th Ave, Conway, SC. Wayne Fitzgerald will join Ed Streeter as they show glassblowing. They’ll talk about the 3500-year-old craft of glass making. The duo will craft vases, bowls, and ornamental glass pieces right before your eyes.

Wayne Fitzgerald is a visual artist and glass blower from Hatboro, PA. He attended Penland School of Crafts, Corning Museum of Glass, Urban Glass and Pittsburgh Glass Center.

Ed Streeter is co-owner of Conway Glass and has over 40 years of glass experience. He has been teaching and demonstrating the art of glassblowing for over 15 years.

Conway Glass is off the beaten path at 708 12th Ave in historic Conway. Glass blowing demos are free and begin at 10 am every First Saturday. Demos are free and begin each hour until 4 pm. This demonstration is part of the Conway Glass’s community outreach program.

For more information contact Barbara Streeter at 843.248.3558 or barb@conwayglass.com. More glassblowing class, demo and event information can is at www.conwayglass.com.

-This is from a Press Release.