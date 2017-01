FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Major Mike Nunn says the victim was stabbed around 3 a.m. near Old Mars Bluff Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment, Nunn said.

Nunn said deputies do have a person on interest in this case.

Count on News13 and WBTW.com for more on this developing story as soon as it becomes available.