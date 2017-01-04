Grand Strand Health sponsors seminars in January

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Grand Strand Health will sponsor a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) seminar, an advanced directives class, free foot screenings and a weight loss surgery seminar in January. There will also be an opportunity for the community to give back at an American Red Cross blood drive. All will be held at HealthFinders inside Coastal Grand Mall near Dillard’s.

The 36th Annual Health Fair will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 8 am – Noon at Coastal Grand Mall. Participants pay $30 for a panel 30 blood profile plus thyroid and can visit with physician/hospital booths offering free screenings and health information.

On Wednesday, January 18 from 6 – 7 pm, Interventional Cardiologists Jimmy Kontos, MD, and James Hadstate, MD, with Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care, will discuss a new minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedure, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). The physicians will present on who is a candidate, the procedure and benefits.

On Tuesday, January 24 from 6 – 7 pm, an informative class will be led concerning end of life decisions. It will be lead by a hospice representative who will help you understand your choices while teaching you to prepare, communicate, document, act and empower. The Living Will and Healthcare Power of Attorney will be discussed and provided.

Are your shoes benefiting the health of your feet? Bring them with you on Wednesday, January 25 from 6 – 7:30 pm for an evaluation by Podiatrists Scott Hamilton, DPM, and Scott Werter, DPM, with Coastal Podiatry Associates. They can also review other foot concerns you may have. Registration required: 843.692.4444 or MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events for an appointment time.

On Friday, January 27 from 6 – 7 pm, Bariatric Surgeon Neil McDevitt, MD, with Coastal Carolina Bariatric & Surgical Center, will discuss weight loss surgery. He will present on who would qualify as a candidate, what to expect, the procedure and risk factors for the surgery.

HealthFinders is Grand Strand Health’s community resource center, located inside Coastal Grand Mall near Dillard’s. HealthFinders offers low cost, walk-in cholesterol and A1C screenings Monday through Friday from 10 am – 7 pm and Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm. All classes and screenings are open to the public. Registration is requested at 843.692.4444 or MyGrandStrandHealth.com/Events unless otherwise indicated.