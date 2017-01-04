McLeod Loris to host “Pregnancy Celebration”

LORIS, SC – Expecting? Thinking about starting a family? Join us at the McLeod Loris Pregnancy Celebration on Thursday, January 26, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. This fun, informational event will feature educational presentations, vendors, raffles & prizes, labor & delivery tours and dinner & dessert. Admission is free and open to the public.

Hospital physicians and staff will be available to answer questions on pregnancy, childbirth, infant care, breastfeeding, nutrition, safety and more! Local vendors will have booths available for shopping, information and giveaways. McLeod Loris will also present brief, informative seminars beginning at 6:30 PM, while dinner and dessert is served. Registration is required.

McLeod Loris is located at 3655 Mitchell Street in Loris, SC. Event is for interested or expecting mothers plus one guest. For more information or to register for this event, please contact Jennifer Beverly at (843) 390-8327 or jbeverly@mcleodhealth.org.