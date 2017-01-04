Myrtle Beach man jailed for November shooting that injured 3

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police worked with several other law enforcement agencies to take an attempted murder suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police, officers worked with the Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, ATF Taskforce, and the United States Marshals Task Force to apprehend James Anthony Chestnut.

Chestnut is charged with three counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling in connection with a shooting from November.

Lt. Crosby says officers responded to 923 White Street in response to a shooting incident Nov. 24, 2016. Three people were injured as a result of the shooting. Through the investigation, officers were able to identify Chestnut as the alleged shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.