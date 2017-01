MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Personal trainer Liz Reighard joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about fitness exercises that can be done outside a gym. Reighard demonstrated a balance exercise and some movements that can be done with fitness straps, as well as some a agility and medicine ball work.

Watch the video to see the demonstrations. You’ll also hear Reighard explain her approach to fitness and how it can be worked into daily lives.