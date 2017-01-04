Restaurant Week in Myrtle Beach is January 12 through 22

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – For ten days in January, Grand Strand visitors and residents alike can dine in style at some of the area’s top restaurants for a fraction of the cost of a regular meal. Restaurant Week Myrtle Beach takes place January 12th through the 22nd at several establishments along the coast.

From fine dining to casual, participating restaurants will feature special menu items, promotions and discounts. Diners can sample new restaurants or dine at old favorites while tasting a variety of exceptional dishes at a great value. This event is a reminder that that the Myrtle Beach area is a culinary destination with top chefs, farm to table dining, wonderful wine and many more culinary delights to discover and explore.

Restaurant Week Myrtle Beach is part of Restaurant Week South Carolina, an exciting ten days presented to showcase the outstanding culinary scene throughout the state as a dining destination for local, regional and national food lovers.

Current listings of participating restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area can be found at www.restaurantweekmyrtlebeach.com.

For more information, contact the MBAHA at (843) 626-9668 or mbaha@mbhospitality.org.