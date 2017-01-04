StormTracker 13 Wednesday Forecast

Skies are clearing, and we have one more warm day before a big cool down for the end of the week. We will see more sunshine today, and it will warm back up the the upper 60s. A second, stronger cold front will move through dry late today. This will bring in much cooler weather tonight, and high temperatures will only be in the mid 50s on Thursday and Friday. A weak storm system will develop offshore Thursday night with the potential for a little rain along the coast. As this storm system moves off of New England late Friday it will strengthen. This will allow even colder weather to push into the Carolinas over the weekend. At the same time, a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will move offshore of the Carolinas, spreading moisture our way Friday night and Saturday. If the cold air arrives in time, there is a chance for snow on Saturday. The best chance will be west of I-95, but if it gets cold enough before the moisture moves away, there may be snow closer to the coast. It will stay very cold in the Carolinas into next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 66-68

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 36-38 inland, 41-43 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.