19-year-old man charged in connection to Murrells Inlet sexual assault case, deputies say

WBTW News Staff Published:
GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say one man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says James E Klinger,19, of Irmo was arrested Wednesday without incident.

Deputies received a call about a sexual assault on Nov. 22, 2016 that actually occurred during the month of September. The victim, who was 15, told police she had been assaulted several times during the month of September.

Over the course of the investigation, Klinger was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct first degree, a count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree, and one count of kidnapping.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, the press release says. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office retrieived the suspect from Lexington County and transported him to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

 

