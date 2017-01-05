2 missing teens from Southport last seen in SC attempting to get to Florida

SOUTHPORT, NC (WBTW) – Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office have received information indicating that two missing teens were seen in South Carolina Wednesday trying to get to Florida.

Witnesses told investigators with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office that River Boyd,16, and Macayla Wallace,14 were seen at the southbound on-ramp of Highway 95 in Hamer at approximately 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Macayla Wallace has dyed her hair dark red, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. She and River Boyd were holding a sign that stated the two were attempting to travel to Florida. The pair is believed to be on foot though they were reported missing after leaving a North Carolina high school in a Honda Civic Monday.

Both juveniles left South Brunswick High School in a silver 2011 Honda Civic, driven by Boyd, with NC BBY-4237 tags at approximately 8:08 a.m. Monday. Brunswick County officials say the two are known to be in a relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. McCaffity at (910) 363-6555 or call 911.