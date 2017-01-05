2017 Dancing For Our Future Stars dance couples announced by the School Foundation

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Pairings Party was held Thursday at the Floyd Center at Carolinas Hospital System to formally announce the 2017 Dancing For Our Future Stars dance couples. The participants are:

David Copeland (Savannah Grove Elementary) and Cheyanne Beck

Barnett Greenberg (Greenberg Real Estate, LLC) and Meghan Burgess

Chris Handley (First Presbyterian Church) and Brandi Williamson

Carl Humphries (HopeHealth, Inc.) and Meggie Baker

Andrew Imbeau (ProMotion Rehab and Sports Medicine) and Hannah Yarborough

Will Malambri (Central United Methodist Church) and Katelyn Rodgers

Ashleigh McIntyre (Raines Hospitality Inc.) and Cole Davis

Chad Patterson (Raldex Hospitality) and Morgan Schoolfield

Christy Prose (Carolinas Hospital System) and Chris Mixon

Lawrence “Chipper” Smith, II (Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC) and Georgeanna Kelley

Rebecca E. Smith (Assurant Specialty Property ) and Tyler Jordan

Yancey Stokes (Honda of SC Manufacturing) and Erin Haynes

On Thursday, March 30, 2017 local celebrities and their professional dance partners will square-off at SiMT for a chance to win the coveted mirror ball trophy at the 7th annual dancing competition. The reception will begin at 6:00pm and the competition at 7:00pm. Guests will enjoy food, beverages, fellowship, and an opportunity to win a custom designed jewelry piece donated by Lisa and Lex Matthews of Southern Jewelry Design.

After Feb. 1, fans can vote online for their favorite couple(s) at DancingForOurFutureStarsOfFlorence.com for only $10 per vote. The “People’s Choice” mirror ball trophies will be awarded to the three couples receiving the most votes. A panel of judges will name one couple “Technical Skills Winner” based on the contestants’ overall skills. One couple will also be chosen as “Most Entertaining” by the judges. Dancers receiving the largest number of online votes will be awarded the “Social Stars” trophy.

The School Foundation’s board member Ed Love and local celebrity Audra Coble will serve as master and mistress of ceremonies. The 2016 celebrities will perform the opening act and the KFA Fierce team will provide special entertainment throughout the evening.

About The School Foundation

Founded in 2000, The School Foundation promotes educational excellence in Florence, SC School District 1 through grants for innovative learning and through high impact initiatives designed to prepare all students for success. To learn more about The School Foundation, visit their website at http://www.theschoolfoundation.org. To date, the foundation has provided over $1,205,362 in grants to FSD1 educators and is currently leading a school readiness awareness campaign focusing on preparing all children to enter kindergarten with the skills needed to succeed. The foundation also launched Start2Read, a program that distributes age appropriate books and reading tips in local businesses.

Information above is from a submitted press release