Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center awarded 2016 Jimmy Newsom Signature Award

DARLINGTON, SC – The Darlington County School District (DCSD) Teacher Forum presented Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center with the 2016 Jimmy Newsom Signature Award recently during the organization’s annual Education Forum held at Darlington Country Club. Named in honor of former DCSD Superintendent Jimmy Newsom, the award is presented annually to an individual, group or business selected by the Teacher Forum for having made a significant contribution to education in Darlington County.

“Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has deep roots in the Darlington County community and an unwavering commitment to its students and families,” DCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said. “We are honored to have such a gracious partner helping us to prepare students for the future.” “Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is honored to be this year’s recipient of the Jimmy Howard Newsom Signature Award,” said Harriet Parker, director of marketing and public relations for Carolina Pines. “We value and appreciate our close relationships in many facets of the Darlington County School District and pledge to continue to be a dedicated, supportive community partner. The fact that this award is named for such an esteemed educator as Jimmy Newsom and is voted on by the teachers themselves makes us extremely humbled and proud.”