MARION, SC (WBTW) – Due to the extremely cold temperatures forecast over the next several days, the City of Marion will open a warming shelter if needed at the Fire Station on Bond Street.

According to city officials, the shelter will open at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and be available until Monday morning for the residents of Marion.

If you have any questions concerning this service, please contact City Hall at 843-423-5961 or Marion Fire Department at 843-423-8602