Deputies look for woman accused of shoplifting at Murrells Inlet CVS

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman accused of shoplifting from a CVS in Murrells Inlet.

According to witnesses, the female placed items in a cart, lifted her hood to hide her face and left the CVS located on Hwy 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet without paying. Officials say she got in a 4 door sedan, possibly gold or light tan in color with paper dealer tags, and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 5’4 – 5’6” feet in height, weighing approximately 130 – 140 pounds with dark hair, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (843) 546-5101. Anonymous tips can be sent using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.