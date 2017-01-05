Fitness Edge talks about trend of small group training and BodyJam dance class

ERICA EDWARDS HEAD SHOT By Published:
Fun fitness: BodyJam

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The new year is here, and that has many wanting to improve their fitness. Experts say when it comes to working out, you need to find something you enjoy doing, or you’re less likely to stick with it. Robin Kelley, Group Exercise Director at Fitness Edge, was on News13 Now to talk about one of the most popular classes, the dance-based Les Mills’ class, BodyJam.

However, it’s not all about the group fitness classes, there’s also a growing trend in small group training. Fitness Edge Personal Trainer, Dakota Heuer, says a small group typically includes 3-6 people. He says that amount tends to eliminate some of the intimidation of training alone, but you still get one-on-one feedback from the trainer or instructor.

To learn more about Fitness Edge’s small group training sessions, BodyJam or any other group exercise classes, go to: fitnessedgegyms.com or call the Carolina Forest location at: 843-903-3488 or in Murrells Inlet: (843) 652-3488.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s