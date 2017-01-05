Fitness Edge talks about trend of small group training and BodyJam dance class

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The new year is here, and that has many wanting to improve their fitness. Experts say when it comes to working out, you need to find something you enjoy doing, or you’re less likely to stick with it. Robin Kelley, Group Exercise Director at Fitness Edge, was on News13 Now to talk about one of the most popular classes, the dance-based Les Mills’ class, BodyJam.

However, it’s not all about the group fitness classes, there’s also a growing trend in small group training. Fitness Edge Personal Trainer, Dakota Heuer, says a small group typically includes 3-6 people. He says that amount tends to eliminate some of the intimidation of training alone, but you still get one-on-one feedback from the trainer or instructor.

To learn more about Fitness Edge’s small group training sessions, BodyJam or any other group exercise classes, go to: fitnessedgegyms.com or call the Carolina Forest location at: 843-903-3488 or in Murrells Inlet: (843) 652-3488.