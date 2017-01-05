Florence police make arrest in South Park armed robbery case

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say they have arrested a man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in the South Park shopping center parking lot.

The press release from Florence police say Jamarr Elijah Webb, 23, from Olanta  was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence Police Department, the suspect robbed someone at gunpoint in the South Park shopping center parking lot in the 1500 block of South Irby St in Florence Wednesday evening.

The robbery happened between 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.,Dec. 28.

