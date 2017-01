LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Firefighters responded to a house fire late Thursday night.

Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem, spokesman for Horry County Fire Rescue, says the call came in around 10:10 p.m. in the 1800-block of Salem Circle.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully involved. VanAernem says there were injuries involved, but could not elaborate on the extent.

