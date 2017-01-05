Lumberton police find man with gunshot wound, suspect wanted

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton police are asking for the public’s help with case that left one man with a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, officers were called to 800 East 10th Street Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. for a reported gunshot wound victim.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old Lumberton man had been shot in the torso.

It does not appear his injuries area life threatening, Captain Terry Parker said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Jennifer White at 910-671-3845.