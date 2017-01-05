SCDOT begins Great Pee Dee River bridge deck improvements along I-95

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will begin bridge deck improvements over the Great Pee Dee River on Interstate 95 Thursday.

SCDOT construction engineers have closed the right lane at mile marker 175, as they reconstruct the bridge.

The concrete on the bridge will be taken up and replaced with a mix of latex and concrete. The mix will create a smoother drive and the concrete will last longer.

The process will take about 90 days, until April 5th.

During that process the speed limit in that area will be 45 miles per hour.

A.J. Bostic, Assistant Resident Bridge Construction Engineer, “We’re doing the best we can. We are trying to get in and get out. We pick the lowest time frame for traffic to minimize impacts.”

There will also be a barrier wall up which will reduce the lane width. Trucks with a load wider than 11 feet must take a detour.

Bostic explains, “It will be best to find an alternate route if you can. If not you’ll should expect delays.”

Drivers are asked to have patience and use caution in work zones.