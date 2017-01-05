Southside student in Flornece makes National Honor Choir

By Published:
Trip Taylor makes National Honor Choir
Trip Taylor makes National Honor Choir

FLORENCE, SC – Over 4,000 auditioned for the national choir, and 300 made it. Tripp Taylor, a Southside Middle School student, is one of 75 basses who will sing in the American Choral Director’s Association National Honor Choir during the week of March 7-11 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you would like to support this effort, a special benefit concert featuring Taylor will be presented at Highland Park United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 7th at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. The cost of participating in this event is almost $5000 for student and teacher registration fees, travel expenses, hotel, and food.

For more information or to donate, call Lynn Perkins at Southside Middle School at 843.664.8467.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s