Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searches for “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating a man witnesses say shot and killed another person Wednesday night in Sumter County.

Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Thomas David Secor has been identified as the shooter.

Deputies were called to Briar Branch Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday in response to a shooting, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Secor was last seen driving a green 1995 Ford F150 four-door with a tan stripe on the bottom, Bell says. Officials warn that Secor is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots the suspect is asked not to approach him, but to call 911.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 843-436-2718.