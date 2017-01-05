Snow possible for Eastern Carolinas this weekend

Colder air is moving in, setting the stage for possible wintry weather this weekend. A dry cold front has pushed offshore, turning winds around to the north, and starting our cool down. It will be much cooler today with an increase in cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s, which is close to normal. A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, spreading rain toward our part of the Carolinas late in the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Friday, so there is no chance for snow, but it will get colder Friday night and Saturday. If it can get cold enough, that rain will turn to snow late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The best chance for this happening will be west of I-95, but if the cold air moves in fast enough, the rain may turn to snow even along the coast before ending late Saturday. There is still a high amount of uncertainty with this storm, so chances for snow can still go up or down. Sunshine will return Sunday, but it will be very cold. This cold will linger through the first half of next week.

Today, much cooler with increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 38-42 inland, 43-44 beaches.

Friday, cloudy and cool with rain developing late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s.