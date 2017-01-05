WC School Foundation accepting college grants applications-Spring Semester 17

KINGSTREE, SC – The Williamsburg County Public School Foundation supports the higher education aspirations of students in Williamsburg County. The Foundation is now accepting applications for college grants for the 2017 Spring Semester to help defray the costs of their higher education. Graduates of the Class of 2016 of Williamsburg County Public Schools will be eligible to apply. This is a one-time only college grant and will be available for reception during the first school year immediately following graduation from the high school setting. The college grants will be available to students entering a two or four year institution of higher learning.

Students enrolling, for the first time, in institutions of higher learning for the Spring 2017 semester, must submit their applications by January 31, 2017. 45 days after close of application period, students will be notified of award status.

The application packet can be found at www.wcschoolfoundation.wixsite.com/wcschoolfoundation/college-grants

-This is from a Press Release.