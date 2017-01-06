2 charged with murder after SC man intentionally run over with truck

hit-and-run-suspects

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – A woman and man have been charged with murder after police say they intentionally ran over the woman’s estranged husband last month.

A Cowpens police report says 19-year-old Mark Blackwood initially told investigators that 25-year-old Angelita Wright was driving the Ford F-150 pickup truck when the man was killed Dec. 27.

But the report says Blackwood later admitted he was behind the wheel when they hit 36-year-old Brent Tessnear as he walked on a sidewalk in Cowpens. He says Wright urged him to do it from the passenger’s seat.

The police report doesn’t say why Wright allegedly wanted her estranged husband run over.

Both Blackwood and Wright are charged with murder. It wasn’t known if either suspect has an attorney.

