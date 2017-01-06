2-hour delay Monday for Marlboro County Schools announced ahead of winter storm

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The winter weather forecast this weekend has already resulted in a school delay for Marlboro County Schools.

Friday afternoon, Marlboro County School officials announced a two hour delay for Monday, Jan. 9 for staff and students.

“All District operations are delayed two hours. Bus pick-up schedules will operate on a delay and buses will operate on all normal routes. Classes will dismiss at the normal time unless otherwise announced. There will be no breakfast served, but lunches will be served throughout the district. It is our goal to make weather related decisions as soon as practical. In the event of inclement weather, the Marlboro County School District takes every precaution to ensure the safety of students and staff,” the release said.